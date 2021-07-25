What to do Sunday, July 25

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, July 25. Some of the following events have been impacted by our weather. The following information has been updated since our on-air report at 8 a.m.

Due to the rain, Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports and Stowe Trails postponed the adaptive demo and trail unveiling they were planning to host this morning. It’s unclear when the event will be rescheduled. But when it does happen, it will take place at Cady Hill.

The trail is the first naturally surfaced adaptive mountain bike train in Stowe.

At the event, you can expect a fleet of adaptive mountain bikes for folks to sign up and experience the trails. There will also be a raffle to support STP and Vermont Adaptive to increase trail and recreation access for all.

__

Physical Therapy is still currently on tap for today.

From 12 p.m. until 2 p.m., Switchback Brewing Company will be working with Snowbeast Performance to give out physical therapy advice.

You can stop by, grab a beer and ask about any aches and pains you might be feeling. If you want to stop by a little sooner, there will also be a stretch-and-sip yoga event.

__

Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s concert featuring Francesca Blanchard is still on but the concert will be in a different venue due to the rain.

From 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., you can enjoy a 25-piece chamber orchestra inside the Paramount Theatre in Rutland.

Tickets are $35 the day of the show, $5 if you’re 18 years of age and under, and free if you’re 12 years old or younger.

