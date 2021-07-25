BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will be a quiet day for most of the region, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. A backdoor cold front may touch off a few thunderstorms near the Canadian border late afternoon or early evening. Any that do develop may be strong. Another cold front will then come through Tuesday. This will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong, especially south, depending on the timing. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Even though it’s midsummer, a fall-like pattern will set up for the rest of the week, with temperatures more like September. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine. Thursday, showers are likely. A few showers are possible Friday and again Sunday, with Saturday being dry. High temperatures will average only in the low to mid 70s, with lows mainly in the 50s. This will be pleasant considering much of the rest of the nation will be dealing with a major heat wave.

