Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Morning showers will give way to partly sunny skies today, though an isolated afternoon thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Monday will continue to be a quiet day for most of the region. The exception will be near the Canadian border, as a backdoor cold front will bring a few late afternoon/early evening thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that do develop may be strong, so stay tuned. The front will then come through Tuesday, with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

The latter half of the week will be feeling more like September than the end of July. Wednesday will be dry, then there’s the chance for showers on Thursday. A few showers may linger Friday. Saturday is looking fair. Highs will only be in the low to mid 70s, with lows in the 50s (a few 40s in the colder valleys).

