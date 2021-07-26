2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and assaulted him.

Zachary Bourdeau, 18, of Enosburgh, told police he was stopped in the middle of Pond Road in Fairfield over early Saturday morning when he was pulled out of his truck and assaulted.

Police say Silas White, 18, of Sheldon, and Kole Ovitt, 20, of Fairfield, were behind the crime. Both men face charges of simple assault. White is also charged with stalking. They’re due in court Monday.

Investigators say the men knew each other and that White had been stalking Bourdeau for months.

