Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the northern half of Vermont as smoke from wildfires in the west and Canada reaches the region.

The National Weather Service says air pollution concentrations are in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups in that part of the state.

The groups most at risk are people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children.

The advisory has been issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans and Washington counties until 11 p.m.

