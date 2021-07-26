Back-to-school uncertainty in New York as students await COVID guidelines

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York is just six weeks away from students returning to the classrooms but COVID guidelines are still up in the air.

No COVID guidelines have been released by the state yet for the upcoming school year but there is just enough time to get children fully vaccinated before the school year starts.

“The frustrating part is that we can’t answer the questions for the parents,” said Joshua Meyer, the superintendent of the Boquet Valley Central School District.

Schools across New York are trying to prepare for the upcoming school year but have more questions than answers when it comes to what the state’s COVID-19 plans and protocols will look like.

“If we can’t get guidance by mid-August then I think we’re OK,” Meyer said.

At the end of the last school year at Boquet Valley Central School District, masks were required indoors and social distancing rules were still in place.

“Biggest piece of guidance that I think districts are going to need is going to have to do with social distancing,” Meyer said.

Much is still unknown. Will there need to be 3 or 6 feet of space between kids on the bus or in the cafeteria? Will masks be mandated?

“Those are all great questions,” Meyer said.

While school districts eagerly await guidance from the governor, the New York State Education Department and the New York State Department of Health, the Essex County Department of Health is urging eligible students to get a vaccine before the school year starts.

“Yes, yes, yes, I can’t stress it enough,” said Linda Beers of Essex County Public Health.

Pfizer is the only vaccine available for people ages 12 to 18.

The health department says with the fast-spreading delta variant on the rise, the coming school year could look different than the last.

“There is a greater chance that there might be a better spread this year than we had last year even with our best-laid plans,” Beers said.

And the best way to protect your child is to get them a vaccine.

“Right now the way the regulations are written if you are vaccinated, you will not quarantine. Those kids will continue to stay in school, they will continue to play sports. That’s a huge incentive to parents to do it,” Beers said.

The health department says there is no shortage of vaccines in the county. It offers shots Mondays and Fridays and has all three vaccinations-- Pfizer, Moderna and the one dose J&J.

