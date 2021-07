PLATTSBURGH CITY, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order is in effect in parts of the city of Plattsburgh.

It’s due to the installation of a new water main.

The order was issued for 44-73 Tremblay Avenue, 40-44 Haley Drive and 2-8 Jennifer Drive.

The city says the order is in effect until further notice.

