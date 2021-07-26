Brattleboro hires Vermont’s 1st Black female police chief

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Brattleboro has hired Vermont’s first Black female police chief. The town manager made the announcement Monday morning.

Norma Hardy was selected from a field of 23 applicants.

Hardy spent 26 years with the police department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

In a statement, she said she can’t wait to get started, and some of her priorities include police officer recruitment and retention, and becoming familiar with Vermont laws and procedures.

Hardy officially becomes Brattleboro police chief on Wednesday.

