Advertisement

Brattleboro hires Vermont’s 1st Black female police chief

Norma Hardy officially becomes Brattleboro police chief on Wednesday.
Norma Hardy officially becomes Brattleboro police chief on Wednesday.(Courtesy: Brattleboro Town Manager's Office)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Brattleboro has hired Vermont’s first Black female police chief. The town manager made the announcement Monday morning.

Norma Hardy was selected from a field of 23 applicants.

Hardy spent 26 years with the police department of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

In a statement, she said she can’t wait to get started, and some of her priorities include police officer recruitment and retention, and becoming familiar with Vermont laws and procedures.

Hardy officially becomes Brattleboro police chief on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains
Swimmer runs out of Lake Memphremagog during the Kingdom Swim Saturday
Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
New York police investigating fatal crash in the North Country
Noori riding up the Appalachian Gap
Middlebury College grad to bike up the Appalachian Gap 21 times

Latest News

Layoffs looming at People’s United processing center in Brattleboro
Poll: Jobs replaces COVID-19 as most serious problem in NH
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Senior support volunteer group ends work in New Hampshire