Clinton County Fair to kick off Tuesday

Crews were at the Clinton County fairgrounds on Monday setting up for the kickoff of the fair...
Crews were at the Clinton County fairgrounds on Monday setting up for the kickoff of the fair on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Fair kicks off again on Tuesday!

Set up was underway Monday on the fair food stands, rides and games.

Tickets run $8 for anyone over 12, but on Tuesday tickets are half-price for opening day.

New this year-- a monster truck rally on Friday and Saturday.

After being shut down for a year, organizers say they can’t wait for the fairgrounds to be full again.

“Everyone is really looking forward to get out here, see friends, see groups of people, crowds of people. I can’t wait. I used to hate crowds but now I can’t wait to be in one after not being able to do anything for a year and a half. Yeah, everyone is really excited about getting our here more than I have ever seen,” said Mike Perrotte of the Clinton County Fair.

