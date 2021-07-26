Clinton County Fair to kick off Tuesday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Fair kicks off again on Tuesday!

Set up was underway Monday on the fair food stands, rides and games.

Tickets run $8 for anyone over 12, but on Tuesday tickets are half-price for opening day.

New this year-- a monster truck rally on Friday and Saturday.

After being shut down for a year, organizers say they can’t wait for the fairgrounds to be full again.

“Everyone is really looking forward to get out here, see friends, see groups of people, crowds of people. I can’t wait. I used to hate crowds but now I can’t wait to be in one after not being able to do anything for a year and a half. Yeah, everyone is really excited about getting our here more than I have ever seen,” said Mike Perrotte of the Clinton County Fair.

