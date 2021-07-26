Cuomo questions neutrality of AG investigators
NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo projected confidence Monday that he’ll ultimately be exonerated of allegations of sexual harassment. He also questioned the neutrality of the lawyers hired to investigate his behavior.
Speaking at his first news conference in nearly two weeks, Cuomo said he had “concerns as to the independence of the reviewers” hired by state Attorney General Letitia James.
One of those lawyers helped send one of Cuomo’s close friends to prison in a corruption case.
Cuomo says he is “eager” for New Yorkers to get the facts of what happened and thinks they will be “shocked” to learn the truth behind the allegations.
