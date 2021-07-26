Hassan bill would provide grants for minor league baseball teams

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bill in the U.S. Senate would provide funds to independent professional baseball and minor league baseball teams like the New Hampshire Fisher Cats that have struggled economically during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would provide $550 million in federal relief funding for an emergency grant program to be administered by the Small Business Administration. Grants would be provided up to a maximum of $10 million. The money would cover payroll costs, rent, utilities, worker protection and independent contractors.

A club would have a chance to get a second grant at 50% of the first one if its revenue doesn’t recover and doesn’t significantly exceed its 2019 total.

“Baseball is America’s pastime, and few sights signal recovery more than baseball stadiums filling up again as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire, a bill co-sponsor, said in a statement Sunday. “When families and friends come together to share in their love of baseball, small business owners also win - serving customers and stimulating the local economy.”

