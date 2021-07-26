Layoffs looming at People’s United processing center in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of People’s United Bank employees will be laid off from the Brattleboro processing center this fall. That’s according to a recent report by the Brattleboro Reformer.

The executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation told the newspaper that more than 50 people will get pink slips.

The state and town learned about the impending layoffs last Thursday.

The move comes as M&T Bank Corporation acquires People’s United Financial.

The Reformer says about 200 people work at the Putney Road location.

