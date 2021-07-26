Advertisement

Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 50 health care groups have issued a joint statement calling for health care employers to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians and the American Public Health Association are among the groups behind the letter.

They cite the delta variant and unvaccinated people as root causes of rising COVID cases in the U.S.

The statement says vaccination is the best way to fight the disease. It asks organizations that employ health care and long-term care workers to require them to get the vaccine.

The groups say vaccination is the “logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Swimmer runs out of Lake Memphremagog during the Kingdom Swim Saturday
Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom
Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
New York police investigating fatal crash in the North Country
Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
Police search for suspect after Casella Waste Management burglarized

Latest News

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary
LIVE: Biden, Harris remarks on the ADA anniversary
File photo
Senior support volunteer group ends work in New Hampshire