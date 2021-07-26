Advertisement

Millions in federal assistance still available for NH renters

(Source: WAFF)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The CDC’s eviction moratorium ends this Sunday, and in New Hampshire, community advocates say there are still millions in federal rental assistance dollars available.

Community action programs like Southern New Hampshire Services have been trying to get the word out about rental assistance.

About $200 million in federal funds have been available since March for renters impacted by COVID-19. However, they say many Granite Staters have not applied.

“This is not just about people’s rent, this is also their utilities. This is a 15-month program. We can pay their arrearage and we’re also paying three months forward,” said Donnalee Lozea, the executive director of Southern New Hampshire Services.

Documentation can be challenging and if there are errors, it delays payments.

The group expects an influx of calls this week as the clock ticks down for tenants who have not worked things out.

