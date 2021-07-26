MiVT: Two Heroes Brewery

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The folks at Two Heroes Brewery are hoping you’ll crack open a cold one this summer -- on the Islands!

“A lot of people will come up here just for summer, so the population like triples in the summer,” owner and brewer Daren Orr said. “It’s been getting busier and busier and busier every weekend.”

The small brewery opened up in mid-February at their spot on Ferry Road in South Hero.

It’s a dream that’s been in the works for years for brew buddies Daren, Matt and Danielle.

“We knew that South Hero needed like a tavern, a brewpub, a place to go. So we created this plan years ago,” Orr said.

In fact, Orr quit his construction job to turn his hobby into a hustle.

“I brewed at home for maybe 12 years,” he said. “Then I went to school for brewing in Chicago at the Siebel Institute.”

Though his brewing education comes from the Midwest, the ingredients for these beers are sourced locally as often as possible.

“I think it’s phenomenal because I can go to the malt house and pick up my grain, and go to the hop house yard and pick up the hops,” Orr said. “That’s just something that a lot of other brewers don’t do if they’re just buying from a supplier.”

Not only is the beer sourced locally, but it’s also brewed on location. They make six brews at their current spot.

“We try to hit on a lot of different styles, so traditional styles as well as kind of modern, hazy IPAs,” Orr said.

He noted that his favorite brew is the lager.

That number of brews may increase as they work to expand into a brand new space just down the road in September.

“We will be brewing a little bit more beer there but the focus will still be to get people in, get people onto the Islands. Give them a meal, give them beer that’s made there,” Orr said.

Currently, distribution is limited to a handful of markets and restaurants in the Champlain Islands, as well as Manhattan’s Pub and Pizza in Burlington and the Shelburne Meat Market. Orr says they won’t change that model much when they move into the new space.

In the meantime, they’ve got quite the beer garden out back, and they’re hoping their delicious drafts will bring people out to enjoy the islands.

“It’s a great place to come in the summer, camp, vacation,” Orr said. “We want to get people here so they can experience the Islands and get to know the community up here.”

