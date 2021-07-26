Advertisement

New Hampshire adopts rules for wake surfing

File photo
File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is enacting new rules for wake surfing, though they won’t take effect until late September.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill adding wake surfing regulations to the state’s boating laws. Wake surfing refers to using a surfboard, wakeboard or other device to ride in the wake directly behind a boat.

Under the changes, wake surfing is banned at night and is allowed only if there is someone else in the boat who can observe and assist the surfer. Wake surfers also will be required to wear Coast Guard-approved personal floatation devices.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Swimmer runs out of Lake Memphremagog during the Kingdom Swim Saturday
Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom
Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains
New York police investigating fatal crash in the North Country
Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
Police search for suspect after Casella Waste Management burglarized

Latest News

Layoffs looming at People’s United processing center in Brattleboro
Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester denies allegations he committed sexual abuse...
New Hampshire bishop denies allegations of past sexual abuse
Vermont Archivist Tanya Marshall-File photo
Vermont archivist appointed to Congress records committee
Part of Burlington Beltline closed Monday morning