New Hampshire adopts rules for wake surfing

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is enacting new rules for wake surfing, though they won’t take effect until late September.

Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill adding wake surfing regulations to the state’s boating laws. Wake surfing refers to using a surfboard, wakeboard or other device to ride in the wake directly behind a boat.

Under the changes, wake surfing is banned at night and is allowed only if there is someone else in the boat who can observe and assist the surfer. Wake surfers also will be required to wear Coast Guard-approved personal floatation devices.

