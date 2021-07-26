Advertisement

New Hampshire bishop denies allegations of past sexual abuse

Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester denies allegations he committed sexual abuse...
Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester denies allegations he committed sexual abuse while serving as a priest in New York in the 1980s.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire is denying allegations that he committed sexual abuse while serving as a priest in New York in the 1980s.

A lawyer for Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester on Saturday issued a statement saying the bishop will “vigorously defend” against the accusations.

A lawsuit filed July 14 in a New York state court accuses Libasci of abusing a male youth on numerous occasions while he was a pastor in Deer Park, New York.

A national group that supports victims of clergy sexual abuse said Saturday that it’s “very concerned” Libasci has not stepped aside.

Related Stories:

New Hampshire bishop accused of abusing teenage boy

Manchester diocese releases list of priests accused of abuse

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Swimmer runs out of Lake Memphremagog during the Kingdom Swim Saturday
Swimmers from across the country ascend on the Northeast Kingdom
Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains
New York police investigating fatal crash in the North Country
Suspect is at large, VSP looking for information.
Police search for suspect after Casella Waste Management burglarized

Latest News

File photo
New Hampshire adopts rules for wake surfing
Vermont Archivist Tanya Marshall-File photo
Vermont archivist appointed to Congress records committee
Part of Burlington Beltline closed Monday morning
New Hampshire COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Sununu signs ‘medical freedom’ immunization bill