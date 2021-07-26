New Hampshire bishop denies allegations of past sexual abuse

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The head of the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire is denying allegations that he committed sexual abuse while serving as a priest in New York in the 1980s.

A lawyer for Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester on Saturday issued a statement saying the bishop will “vigorously defend” against the accusations.

A lawsuit filed July 14 in a New York state court accuses Libasci of abusing a male youth on numerous occasions while he was a pastor in Deer Park, New York.

A national group that supports victims of clergy sexual abuse said Saturday that it’s “very concerned” Libasci has not stepped aside.

