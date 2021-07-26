NH air quality affected by smoke from wildfires in west, Canada

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services says fine-particle air pollution concentrations have reached unhealthy levels statewide for people with lung diseases and those who are active outdoors as smoke from wildfires in the west and Canada reaches the area.

The department said people should take precautions through Tuesday by limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

Current wind patterns are transporting waves of smoke from fires in the west and parts of Canada across much of the country, including New Hampshire.

Sensitive individuals include children, older adults and anyone with lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis.

The air quality is expected to improve on Wednesday.

