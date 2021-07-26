Part of Burlington Beltline closed Monday morning

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the Burlington Beltline (Route 127) was briefly closed Monday morning.

Police announced at about 8:45 a.m. that the roadway was closed in both directions between North Ave. and Plattsburg Ave., and advised drivers to seek other routes.

At about 9:15 a.m., they said the roadway had reopened.

We don’t yet know what caused the closure.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.