Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned deadly after a boat was found adrift in the middle of the lake.

“It was a nice day, it was warm. There was not a lot of wind,” Mark Desrochers said.

According to Vermont state police, Lawrence Bouchard, 66, and Cheryl McLellan, 65, both of Glover, launched their pontoon boat at the boat ramp off Route 5 Saturday afternoon. Later that evening, the boat was spotted adrift by residents on the opposite side of the lake.

“It was getting dark, the panel was aglow, the radio was playing. The side gate was open but it didn’t appear that anyone was on board,” Desrochers said.

Desrochers jumped in his boat and secured the drifting vessel to his mooring. His wife called the police. The two then began to scour the shoreline looking for any signs of life.

“We went upwind and ran a search pattern looking and listening for something and we didn’t find anything,” Desrochers said.

Police arrived on the scene a short time later and set up command. The bodies of Bouchard and McLellan were located during the early morning hours Sunday. We do not yet know the cause of their deaths.

A small dog that was with the couple was not immediately located. However, multiple people told us Monday that the dog later turned up on shore.

The truck and trailer used to launch the boat were still at the boat ramp Monday. The boat remains secured to the mooring. The swim ladder was is in the up position.

“It’s tough,” Desrochers said. “Both my wife and I have been boating for many decades. We were private yacht captains. We’ve seen this before. It’s never good.”

At this time, investigators do not believe the deaths are suspicious. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at the barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881.

