Poll: Jobs replaces COVID-19 as most serious problem in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Just 10% of New Hampshire residents in a recent poll believe COVID-19 is the most serious problem facing the state, down from 36% in March and 48% in November, according to the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

The virus used to be the No. 1 problem listed in previous polls, but now, it’s jobs and the economy, favored by 19% of residents, according to the Granite State Poll, which was released Monday.

Another 10% of residents believe housing or the cost of housing is the most important problem facing New Hampshire, and 8% believe that drugs are the most important problem. The numbers were even smaller for education, health care, taxes and the budget. A total of 42% mention another problem.

A total of 1,794 people completed the online survey between July 15 and July 19. The margin sampling of error is plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

