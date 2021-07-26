Advertisement

Senior support volunteer group ends work in New Hampshire

File photo
File photo(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A volunteer organization that advocated for residents of long-term care facilities during the pandemic has ended its work now that most have been vaccinated and infections are low.

For 14 months, members of the Senior Support Team of New Hampshire served as liaisons to more than 55 facilities across the state.

Their work included daily communication with the state Department of Health and Human Services to relay timely information about PPE supplies and other issues.

Tom Sherman, the group’s chairman, told WMUR-TV that volunteers undoubtedly helped save lives.

