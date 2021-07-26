Advertisement

Signs to be placed at ponds to protect native brook trout

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says signs will be posted near eight Vermont ponds where the use of baitfish is prohibited to protect native brook trout.

Department Fisheries Biologist Jud Kratzer says wild native brook trout thrive in ponds where there are simple fish communities with no or few other fish species. He says adding new fish species, even minnows, disrupts the food chain and trout populations suffer.

Signs will be posted near Beaver Pond in Holland; Blake Pond in Sutton; Cow Mountain Pond in Granby; Jobs Pond in Westmore; Lewis Pond in Lewis; North Pond in Chittenden; Unknown Pond in Avery’s Gore; and Noyes Pond in Groton.

