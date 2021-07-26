Stowe Mountain Resort considers overflow parking lot

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Stowe Mountain Resort wants to alleviate some of its parking issues, especially during the ski season with a new parking lot. But that idea doesn’t sit well with some.

It’s been getting busier at Stowe Mountain Resort over the last few years as people from across the globe have traveled to the ski destination to hit their slopes with their Epic Pass which lets people ski at dozens of resorts worldwide. But with that comes a need for more parking on top of the mountain. The resort is now considering a new overflow parking lot to help clear up parking problems by preventing people from traveling up to the Mansfield lot to try to find parking when there is none or trying to find other parking options.

The project site lies on a 2-acre plot about 5 miles up the Mountain Road from downtown Stowe, and about 2 miles south of the resort. It’s on the right heading up an inclined section of road dubbed Harlow Hill. The area has a 50 mph speed limit.

A plan for a proposed parking lot for the Stowe Mountain Resort - Credit: Town of Stowe (WCAX)

Next to the road lies a field and a few buildings owned by the resort. They’re planning on turning about 2 acres plus a swath of the woods into more than 280 parking spots. The Stowe Mountain Resort, which is owned by Vail Resorts, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

One of the buildings on site is used as a warehouse for shipping and receiving. The site is also home to a historic building originally dubbed the “Traveler’s Inn” which served as a boarding house for summer visitors. And behind the field is also the original Route 108, which is next to wildlife trails frequented by bears and deer.

However, some in the community are concerned about the impact of the project and are challenging it in court.

“People downstream from Harlow Hill here are going to have trouble getting up the hill, wildlife is going to have trouble crossing the road, and this is all surrounded by residential properties,” said Chris Robin, a resident who lives nearby.

Neighbors of the site say Vail Resorts hasn’t worked with the community.

“That’s not the right way to care about the town and the neighbors and the residents and the wildlife,” said Joshua Slen, who also lives nearby. “It’s easy to demonstrate caring, and unfortunately, that hasn’t occurred.”

Engineers working for the resort say that the project generally won’t have an adverse effect on traffic. But they also say even with the lot, there may not be enough parking on the busiest days when the Harlow Hill lot is full.

The Stowe Resort is a big economic driver for the town and for the state of Vermont, bringing in millions of dollars to the community every year.

The proposed parking project is one example of Vermont’s balancing act-- growing the ski industry and the economy but also protecting communities and the natural environment which makes Vermont unique.

The town’s quasi-judicial Development Review Board will make the final determination. They’re not allowed to comment on ongoing projects.

That board is slated to walk through these fields for a site visit next Tuesday before convening for their meeting. They then have 45 days to issue a decision.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.