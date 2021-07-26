Sununu signs ‘medical freedom’ immunization bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire residents can’t be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to access public facilities, benefits or services under a bill signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu.

The bill signed this week specifies that all residents have the right to be “free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept an immunization.” It does not, however, apply to county nursing homes or the state psychiatric hospital, nor does it supersede state law regarding vaccinations for other diseases as a prerequisite for admission to school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.