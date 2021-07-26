Advertisement

Vermont archivist appointed to Congress records committee

Vermont Archivist Tanya Marshall-File photo
Vermont Archivist Tanya Marshall-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont state archivist is going to serve on the Advisory Committee on the Records of Congress.

The appointment of State Archivist and Chief Records Officer Tanya Marshall was announced last week by Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos. Marshall’s appointment was made by the Secretary of the U.S. Senate Sonceria Ann Berry.

The Committee advises Congress and the Archivist of the United States on the management and preservation of the records of Congress. Membership includes historians, political scientists, congressional archivists and others.

Marshall says serving on a committee comprised of passionate individuals dedicated to the important work of preserving the records of Congress is a true honor.

