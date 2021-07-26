Veterans and community members gather for the Blessing of the Bikes

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Safety, peace, and good weather are some of the things motorcyclists prayed for at Sunday’s Blessing of the Bikes. The White River Junction V.A. Medical Center hosted the event.

“The Blessing of the Bikes does more for individuals than everyone,” said U.S.M.C veteran Thomas Farga. Farga went to Sunday’s Blessing of the Bikes by himself, but he wasn’t really alone. “As soon as I got here, my son texted me from Rainier and said there should be some other guys there. I found them. Isn’t it amazing how social media does that?”

“Veterans and their family and friends can come out for a time of fellowship and time with each other,” said Lorna Graham, chief chaplain at the Whiter River Junction V.A. Medical Center.

A group of about twenty motorcyclists, veterans and others gathered for a prayer of safety. The event also brings attention to motorcycles on the road.

“Be careful because we’re always out there,” said Preston Robison, chief diagnostic radiologic technologist at the medical center. “We tend to be in people’s blind spots, but people need to look out for their surroundings and be safe.”

While the main focus of the event was the bikes, participants say the role it had in bringing people together was just as important. “It’s not just motorcycles. It’s just everybody supporting and checking in on each other,” Farga said. “I think it’s important with the way we did this last year that we just did that.”

