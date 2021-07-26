What you need to know about the delta variant of COVID

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID cases continue to spike across the country. The numbers are up in Vermont, too.

Most new cases are the delta variant.

Our Darren Perron spoke with infectious disease specialist Dr. Tim Lahey of the UVM Medical Center to find out more about this highly contagious strain and what you need to know to protect yourself and your family. Watch the video to see the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.