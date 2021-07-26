Winooski students head to Shelburne Farms for summer school

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Shelburne Farms is teaming up with the Winooski School District to teach kids about their roots. Shelburne Farms staffers and Winooski school teachers are working together to create the curriculum for the students.

Clucking chickens and children’s voices are the sounds at this summer school. For K-5 students in the Winooski School District, the farm is their new classroom.

The kids learn a lot, like taking care of chickens and seeing where their food comes from.

“Picking our own food off vines, raspberries and blackberries, and pulling carrots from the ground,” said Chris Magistrale, a Winooski teacher.

Each day has a learning theme.

“One of them was community. Learning about how the community of Shelburne Farms is a community in itself. Then I would say contrasting that with Winooski and how Winooski is a community,” Magistrale explained.

The kids are naturals with the animals.

“Anytime you put kids with animals you get this kind of magical relationship that happens,” Magistrale said. “They seem to calm each other down.”

The partnership between Shelburne Farms and Winooski schools came out of COVID.

“Winooski was thinking about how to meet the needs of their students in this unique time. And Shelburne Farms was also thinking about how do we start programs again with students and schools, and bringing people back to the farm,” said Aimee Ostensen, a learning facilitator at Shelburne Farms.

This is all made possible by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. The district received $11.6 million for summer programming and $25,000 went to this collaboration.

The kids get two days on the farm, then a field trip in Winooski, and the rest in the classroom.

“So out on the farm is like really hot, but like really fun. But out in the classroom, it’s sometimes boring, but like not that hot,” said Adrian Gring, a student.

As for their favorite part of the day...

“We making art-- and I’m making mine for the bees, bees, bees,” said Prasamsha Poudel, a student.

“Seeing the bunnies,” said Clara Kim, a student.

The K-5 program ends soon, their last day is on Wednesday. But the high school group started Monday and they go until Aug. 11.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.