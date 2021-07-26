BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been a very hazy day across the region due to the smoke from the western wildfires. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect through the start of Monday night. After a chance of an evening shower across northern parts of our region this evening, skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the low 60s.

Look for a partly sunny start on Tuesday, but a cold front will swing through during the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the mid 70s. Partly sunny skies will return on Wednesday with highs remaining in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move through the region on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain showers. After a lingering shower on Friday, clouds will begin to clear out. It will be cooler behind this second cold front with highs on Friday only in the mid to upper 60s. The weekend starts out nice with partly sunny skies. We’ll be watching the possibility of yet another front on Sunday with the chance for a few more showers. Weekend highs will be in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.