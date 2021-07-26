BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! The last Monday of July will be a whole lot like it was on Sunday - hot & humid & partly sunny with a chance for a few showers & thunderstorms late afternoon & evening. One thing you’ll notice, though, is hazy skies. The smoke from the wildfires in western U.S. will be making its way into the northeast again, obscuring the sky, and possibly creating air quality issues. Anyone with compromised breathing issues should stay aware of that situation as we go through the day.

There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday during the afternoon & evening as a cold front comes down from the north.

It will clear out for Wednesday for the most part. Then another cold front will come through on Thursday with more showers & thunderstorms. That front will bring in a brief shot of cooler air for the end of the week on Friday.

The weekend will start out nicely with lots of sunshine on Saturday, but another frontal system will come through on Sunday with another shot at some showers.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be watching those thunderstorms for Tuesday, as some of them may get out of hand. We will also be keeping an eye on our air quality for later today, and we will let you know if it looks like it will be a problem or not later today. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.