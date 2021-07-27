Advertisement

2-time Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison weighs in on Tokyo

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jericho resident Lea Davison has represented the U.S. at numerous mountain biking competitions from the World Championships to the Olympics.

She was on schedule to return for a third stint at the Olympics, but after the 2020 Games was rescheduled, she was not selected.

Our Ike Bendavid caught up with Davison to hear about her perspective on the last year and her impressions of what’s happening in Tokyo and how the athletes are performing. Watch the videos to see the interview.

