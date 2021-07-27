Advertisement

Air quality alert active thru Tuesday pm

Sunrise over Lake Champlain Tuesday.
Sunrise over Lake Champlain Tuesday.(Courtesy: Donna McIsaac)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An air quality alert has been issued for much of Vermont as wood smoke from Canadian wildfires is still in the region.

That means air pollution concentrations are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups: people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children. The alert has been issued until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says air pollution concentrations are expected to be highest in the morning and will drop throughout the day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Last week in Glover, Vermont.
NH air quality affected by smoke from wildfires in west, Canada
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the...
Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

Latest News

Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
Watch Live: Scott press briefing
File photo
UVM study says Lake Champlain cleanup could boost economy
Experts say clean water isn’t just good for Lake Champlain, it’s good for the economy.
Cleaning up Lake Champlain could also help the economy
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
All COVID testing shifts to CVPH main hospital