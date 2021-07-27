Air quality alert active thru Tuesday pm

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - An air quality alert has been issued for much of Vermont as wood smoke from Canadian wildfires is still in the region.

That means air pollution concentrations are expected to be in the unhealthy range for sensitive groups: people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly, and children. The alert has been issued until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says air pollution concentrations are expected to be highest in the morning and will drop throughout the day.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)