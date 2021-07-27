All COVID testing to take place at CVPH main hospital

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID tests are moving a couple miles down the road in Plattsburgh starting Tuesday.

All testing done by the University of Vermont Health Network for the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will take place at the main hospital.

You can get a test at that campus seven days a week, but when you should go depends on whether you’re symptomatic.

Symptomatic patients can go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And for asymptomatic patients, they can go from:

o Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o Saturday, Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must wear a mask and social distance.

An order from a health care provider is required and you’re encouraged to bring your health insurance card.

Starting Wednesday, the Clinton County Health Department will offer free testing for asymptomatic people who do not have health insurance or a primary care provider. Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Health Department offices at 133 Margaret Street.

