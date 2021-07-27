Advertisement

All COVID testing to take place at CVPH main hospital

The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
The Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - COVID tests are moving a couple miles down the road in Plattsburgh starting Tuesday.

All testing done by the University of Vermont Health Network for the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will take place at the main hospital.

You can get a test at that campus seven days a week, but when you should go depends on whether you’re symptomatic.

Symptomatic patients can go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. And for asymptomatic patients, they can go from:

o Monday-Friday: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o Saturday, Sunday: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You must wear a mask and social distance.

An order from a health care provider is required and you’re encouraged to bring your health insurance card.

Starting Wednesday, the Clinton County Health Department will offer free testing for asymptomatic people who do not have health insurance or a primary care provider. Testing will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Health Department offices at 133 Margaret Street.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Last week in Glover, Vermont.
NH air quality affected by smoke from wildfires in west, Canada
Hiker dies on Mount Carrigan in White Mountains

Latest News

Courtesy: VTrans
Railroad bridge repair to cause closures in Windsor County
Crews will be working in Royalton Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Railroad bridge repair to cause closures in Windsor County
Patient Airlift Services
Patient Airlift Services touches down for pilot’s 150th flight
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River