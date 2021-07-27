Canada border employees strike could jeopardize reopening of crossings

OTTAWA, Ontario (WCAX) - More than 8,500 unionized staffers with the Canada Border Services Agency have voted to strike. That could jeopardize the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border this summer.

The strike could begin as soon as Aug. 6.

The employees have been working without a contract for more than three years. They include border service officers at airports, land crossings and marine ports.

Their demands include better protections against a toxic workplace culture and greater parity with other law enforcement agencies in Canada.

Related Stories:

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

Fully vaccinated Americans will soon be able to go to Canada

Canada to let vaccinated US citizens enter country on Aug. 9

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.