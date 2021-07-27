Advertisement

Canada border employees strike could jeopardize reopening of crossings

More than 8,500 unionized staffers with the Canada Border Services Agency have voted to strike....
More than 8,500 unionized staffers with the Canada Border Services Agency have voted to strike. That could jeopardize the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border this summer.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (WCAX) - More than 8,500 unionized staffers with the Canada Border Services Agency have voted to strike. That could jeopardize the reopening of the U.S.-Canada border this summer.

The strike could begin as soon as Aug. 6.

The employees have been working without a contract for more than three years. They include border service officers at airports, land crossings and marine ports.

Their demands include better protections against a toxic workplace culture and greater parity with other law enforcement agencies in Canada.

