Despite rain, Underhill blueberry farm enjoying busy 2nd season

UNDERHILL, Vt. (WCAX) - Blueberry picking season is well underway in Vermont, and one farm in Underhill is just bursting with the berries.

The Covered Bridge Blueberry Farm has 2,300 blueberry bushes for people to pick from. There are four varieties there. They’re in the process of turning the operation into one that’s completely organic.

Despite all of the rain, owner Brian Stone says this year has been a busy one. Even bigger than their first one last year.

“My feelings, especially last year is there’s not many activities to do for families but being outdoors... They were social distancing obviously so it was just something for families to do, just have a lot of fun. This year, again people are just dying to get out,” Stone said.

Watch the video to see our Elissa Borden’s full interview with Stone, including details on the four types of blueberries they have and the best ways to use them.

Tuesday, folks of all ages were out at the farm taking advantage of the harvest. Adriane Trout was out with her daughter and nephew.

“We love to come blueberry picking every summer, it’s been a tradition and this year is super exciting because we’re able to sample the berries as we go which, unfortunately, we couldn’t do last year with the pandemic, but that was understandable. It’s a great place, we’re so lucky to have this close to home, it’s a beautiful venue with lots of wonderful berries,” Trout said.

Tuesday was Kids’ Day, with buy 1 quart and kids pick a pint for free. The farm runs specials all the time, including $5 Friday. This Saturday, there will be a big get together with music, barbecue and all of the berries you could possibly eat. Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

The healthiest year of berries by far🫐❤️ Come enjoy picking the patch this week! -Today is KIDS DAY! With every... Posted by Covered Bridge Blueberry Farm on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

