Essex whiffle ball benefit prepares for last pitch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 20th Annual Travis Roy Wiffle Ball Tournament Tournament next month will be its last.

The tournament held in Essex at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley, and Little Field of Dreams raises money for the Travis Roy Foundation, which benefits people and families affected by spinal cord injuries.

Roy passed away this past October and officials say this will be the last tournament sponsored by the foundation.

It’s still unclear the reason for the decision or what organizers will be doing going forward.

