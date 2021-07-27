Advertisement

Essex whiffle ball benefit prepares for last pitch

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The 20th Annual Travis Roy Wiffle Ball Tournament Tournament next month will be its last.

The tournament held in Essex at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley, and Little Field of Dreams raises money for the Travis Roy Foundation, which benefits people and families affected by spinal cord injuries.

Roy passed away this past October and officials say this will be the last tournament sponsored by the foundation.

It’s still unclear the reason for the decision or what organizers will be doing going forward.

Related Stories:

Remembering Travis Roy

Travis Roy Foundation launches ‘Wiffle Ball Challenge”

Final totals from TRF Wiffle Ball Tournament

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the...
Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

Latest News

File photo
Vt. Guard soldier to compete in Best Warrior Competition
suspect
North Country murder suspects make 1st court appearance
leadavison
2-time Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison weighs in on Tokyo
warrior
Vt. Guard soldier to compete in Best Warrior Competition