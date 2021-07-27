Advertisement

Film shot in Vermont uses science fiction genre to explore prejudice, racism

"Inheritance" was shot in Vermont.
"Inheritance" was shot in Vermont.(Photo provided)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An award-winning short film shot in Vermont uses elements of science fiction to follow a Black family’s journey to belong and their fight to keep their land.

“Inheritance” revolves around a Vermont family of sugarmakers haunted by white spirits whose aim is to make them feel like they don’t belong.

Director Annalise Lockhart says she wants audiences to feel what the family is going through rather than over-explaining it. “Prejudice, racism, xenophobia -- those sorts of things are just more an experience. The ghosts don’t talk and they don’t really need to. I want audiences to come away with a sort of a snapshot in this family’s life,” she said.

Lockhart says she chose to set the film in Vermont because it held a personal connection for her -- they used her family’s cabin as the setting.

“Inheritance” is appearing at the virtual Fantasia film festival from August 5th to 25th. It’s also going to play at the Middlebury New Filmmaker’s Festival on August 27 in person.

