Hospital network reveals cause of 2020 cyberattack

A UVM Health Network official has revealed the cause of a cyberattack that crippled its...
A UVM Health Network official has revealed the cause of a cyberattack that crippled its computer systems last fall costing an estimated $50 million, mostly in lost revenue.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) - A University of Vermont Health Network official says a cyberattack that crippled its computer systems last fall costing an estimated $50 million, mostly in lost revenue, happened after an employee opened a personal email on a company laptop while on vacation.

Doug Gentile, chief medical information officer, says the email was from a legitimate local business that had been hacked and contained an attachment that had the malware.

He says at the time, UVM had blocked access to personal email for anyone on the corporate network but had not yet extended that to computers off the network.

He says it has made a lot of changes since the attack.

