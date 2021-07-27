NH AG: Beware of fraudulent airline security screening sites

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says airline passengers who apply for access to expedited security screening should be aware of fraudulent websites that appear to be associated with the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck Application Program.

When searching for information about the program online, fraudulent websites may appear that claim to allow consumers to register and pay for the precheck. The office says the websites will prompt consumers to enter their personal information and will request payment in order to process the application.

The program can be accessed through legitimate websites and first-time users must pay in person.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)