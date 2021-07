KEENE, N.H. (WCAX) - An owl is rescued from the middle of the road.

New Hampshire State Police posted pictures on their Facebook page of the rescue.

The owl apparently had a concussion and was at the Keene/Sullivan town line Monday morning.

The bird was taken to the Winchester Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for further care.

