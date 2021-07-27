Advertisement

North Country colleges partner on manufacturing programs

Clinton Community College and Clarkson University are partnering to combine their advanced...
Clinton Community College and Clarkson University are partnering to combine their advanced manufacturing programs.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The relationship between Clinton Community College and Clarkson University just got stronger. The two North Country colleges are partnering to combine their advanced manufacturing programs.

Tuesday, they signed a new contract saying they will work together to look for various funding opportunities to help pay for students to earn certificates or extra credentials.

The partnership allows students to transfer seamlessly between the schools and works with placement after school in manufacturing jobs.

“Then you expand upon that. You talk about the ability for our two faculty to interchange right, our two-year faculty with our four-year facility, exchanging ideas and working together. Using us as a research center to help do the projects that Clarkson wants to do. It is unique, I don’t think I know of any other partnership like this, unique in its way in helping the North Country grow with new ideas,” said Ray Di Pasquale of Clinton Community College.

The programs hope training students on similar manufacturing equipment used in the region will help strengthen the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the...
Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

Latest News

Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. officials say high vax rate key strategy to fending off delta surge
Vermont’s congressional delegation is asking the U.S. State Department to direct sufficient...
Vermont delegation sends letter about passport delays
Raw Video: Scott media briefing - July 27
Raw Video: Scott media briefing - July 27
More than 8,500 unionized staffers with the Canada Border Services Agency have voted to strike....
Canada border employees strike could jeopardize reopening of crossings