North Country colleges partner on manufacturing programs

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The relationship between Clinton Community College and Clarkson University just got stronger. The two North Country colleges are partnering to combine their advanced manufacturing programs.

Tuesday, they signed a new contract saying they will work together to look for various funding opportunities to help pay for students to earn certificates or extra credentials.

The partnership allows students to transfer seamlessly between the schools and works with placement after school in manufacturing jobs.

“Then you expand upon that. You talk about the ability for our two faculty to interchange right, our two-year faculty with our four-year facility, exchanging ideas and working together. Using us as a research center to help do the projects that Clarkson wants to do. It is unique, I don’t think I know of any other partnership like this, unique in its way in helping the North Country grow with new ideas,” said Ray Di Pasquale of Clinton Community College.

The programs hope training students on similar manufacturing equipment used in the region will help strengthen the workforce.

