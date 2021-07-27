Advertisement

North Country murder suspects make 1st court appearance

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PERU, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York couple charged with the murder of a Lyon Mountain woman this month appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Craig Foster, 37, of Keeseville, and Nicole Cayea, 42, of Schuyler Falls were arrested July 7 for the murder of Crisie Luebbers. The 48-year-old was found dead at a home on 98 Blake Road in Schuyler Falls. The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide.

Foster and Cayea were brought in separate cars to the Peru Town Court Tuesday. Foster was inside for about 10 minutes before coming back out. He did not speak during the brief hearing. His attorney asked the judge to push the hearing back two more weeks, saying he needs more time to review the charges.

Nicole Cayea was crying throughout her court appearance. Her attorney says he has been able to speak with her about the case and planned to speak with her again Tuesday. She also will be back in court in two weeks.

She didn’t say anything either, only thanking the judge before leaving.

Authorities have so far not revealed how Luebbers died, why she was at the home on Blake Road, or her connection to Foster and Cayea.

The next court date is August 10.

