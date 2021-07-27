Patient Airlift Services (PALS) Touches Down in Burlington for Pilot’s 150th Flight

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Flights are coming in and going out of Burlington International Airport all the time.

But today, one flight in particular, caught our attention.

Courtney Cutrufello just landed in Burlington from after having a post shoulder surgery appointment in Boston. Her flight was free.

“It’s really awesome - it saves so much time, and it’s such an amazing service, what PALS does,” said Cutrufello.

Her flight is a part of Patient Airlift Services, or PALS, a nonprofit organization that provides a free flight for any patient who needs to get to a major metropolitan area for treatment.

“I’m a nurse, and I tell all my patients about it, and it’s really helped a lot of people get back and forth to their appointments if they’re coming from far away,” said Cutrufello.

Her flight today was a special one.

Pilot Adam Broun just completed his 150th Patient Airlift Service flight.

“As pilots we love to fly, and this gives us a really good reason to go flying,” said Broun.

Broun has been volunteering for 8 years as a pilot in the PALS program. He donates his time, plane, and fuel to make the trip for those in need. “

We get kids who are traveling, babies who are traveling for teat meant with their parents, all the way up to quite elderly folks who are going to places like Boston for treatment, from all backgrounds,” said Broun.

Patients like Cutrufello have a special appreciation for the pilots that help them so much.

“I think it’s amazing that you have people like Adam who will fly you back and forth just to help you get to your medical appointments,” said Cutrufello.

