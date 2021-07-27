Plaintiffs propose replacing Bible at NH VA with Book of Faith

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the display of a Bible at New Hampshire’s veterans hospital have proposed replacing it with a Book of Faith containing writings and prayers from seven religious groups.

The 2019 lawsuit by two U.S. Air Force veterans against the hospital director said the Bible’s inclusion on a table honoring missing veterans and POWs is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. They said the table should be a memorial to all who have served.

Government lawyers argued the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The plaintiffs point to a case at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, where a decision was made to replace the Bible with a Book of Faith in 2018.

Related Stories:

Lawsuit challenging NH VA Bible display has additional plaintiff

VA pushes to dismiss lawsuit over Bible at NH medical center

Lawsuit filed over display of Bible at NH veterans hospital

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)