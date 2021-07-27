Advertisement

Plaintiffs propose replacing Bible at NH VA with Book of Faith

The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the display of a Bible at New Hampshire’s veterans hospital have proposed replacing it with a Book of Faith containing writings and prayers from seven religious groups.(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit challenging the display of a Bible at New Hampshire’s veterans hospital have proposed replacing it with a Book of Faith containing writings and prayers from seven religious groups.

The 2019 lawsuit by two U.S. Air Force veterans against the hospital director said the Bible’s inclusion on a table honoring missing veterans and POWs is a violation of the U.S. Constitution. They said the table should be a memorial to all who have served.

Government lawyers argued the lawsuit should be dismissed.

The plaintiffs point to a case at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming, where a decision was made to replace the Bible with a Book of Faith in 2018.

