Pontoon boat strikes paddleboarder in Lake Winnipesaukee

File photo
File photo(JIM COLE | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police’s Marine Patrol says a pontoon boat that was trying to dock in Lake Winnipesaukee struck a woman who was on a paddleboard.

People aboard the pontoon boat helped the paddleboarder out of the water and to the shoreline on Monday afternoon. The woman, who was from Chappaqua, New York, was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The patrol said the incident, which happened off of Church Landing on the lake in Meredith, is under investigation.

