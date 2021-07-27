Railroad bridge repair to cause closures in Windsor County

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews will be working in Royalton Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

VT-14, a half a mile east of Route 107, between Bethel and Royalton will be closed Tuesday. That’s because crews are doing railroad bridge repair work.

It will be closed again Thursday night starting at 7 p.m. until Friday morning at 11:30 a.m.

All lanes are closed, so you need to go another way.

