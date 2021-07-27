Advertisement

Reports: Slipknot founding drummer Joey Jordison dead at 46

Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October...
Drummer Joey Jordison "#1" of Slipknot performs on stage at the Hollywood Palladium on October 29, 2009 in Hollywood, California.(Paul A. Hebert | Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Joey Jordison, a founding member of popular rock band Slipknot, has died at the age of 46, according to multiple reports.

Rolling Stone, citing a family representative, said the drummer peacefully died in his sleep on Monday.

“Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow,” the family said in a statement to the music publication.

The Iowa metal band formed in 1995, and the group parted ways with Jordison in 2013.

While Jordison was with Slipknot, the band released several chart-topping albums. The group was also nominated for 10 Grammy awards and won one for Best Metal Performance for “Before I Forget” in 2006, which Jordison co-wrote.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the...
Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

Latest News

File photo
Vt. tax revenues propelled by influx of federal cash
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US