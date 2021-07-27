Vermont delegation sends letter about passport delays

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is asking the U.S. State Department to direct sufficient resources to work through a backlog of requests for passports and renewals.

U.S. Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch wrote in a letter Tuesday that their offices have heard from hundreds of Vermonters in recent months asking for help to go on school trips, reunite with loved ones and attend to urgent family matters.

This month the State Department reported a backlog of 1.5 million requests nationwide and said that the wait for a passport is between 12 weeks and 18 weeks.

The delay is because of ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories:

After long lines, passport agency in St. Albans says walk-ins not welcome

Travelers desperate for passports converge on St. Albans

Going abroad? US government says passport waits top 3 months

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)