Advertisement

Vermont hikers can return to trails near falcon nests Aug. 1

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says hikers and rock climbers can return to cliffs Aug. 1 because the peregrine falcon nesting season is over.

Biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 52 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer. Every spring, hiking trails and rock climbing routes near nests are closed while the peregrines raise their young. All the young peregrines are now flying and they wouldn’t be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.

Vermont bird biologist Doug Morin says nesting data suggests the peregrines had a successful year. A final report will be issued later this year.

Related Stories:

Vermont Fish and Wildlife close dozens of clifftops & overlooks to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season

Wildlife Watch: Peregrine falcons

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Two bodies recovered from Crystal Lake
What was by all accounts a busy and beautiful day at Crystal Lake in Barton on Saturday turned...
Police release names of boaters found dead in Northeast Kingdom lake
Two men are due in court after Vermont police say they pulled another man out of a vehicle and...
2 accused of assaulting man in Fairfield roadway
Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre
Woman rescued from Lamoille River
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has issued an air quality health advisory for the...
Air quality health advisory issued for northern Vermont

Latest News

A UVM Health Network official has revealed the cause of a cyberattack that crippled its...
Hospital network reveals cause of 2020 cyberattack
File photo
NH AG: Beware of fraudulent airline security screening sites
Gov. Andrew Cuomo/File
NY law has long let officials use campaign funds for defense
File photo
Pontoon boat strikes paddleboarder in Lake Winnipesaukee