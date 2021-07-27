Vermont hikers can return to trails near falcon nests Aug. 1

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says hikers and rock climbers can return to cliffs Aug. 1 because the peregrine falcon nesting season is over.

Biologists and volunteers monitored peregrine pairs that occupied at least 52 Vermont cliffs in early spring and summer. Every spring, hiking trails and rock climbing routes near nests are closed while the peregrines raise their young. All the young peregrines are now flying and they wouldn’t be disturbed by human presence on the cliffs.

Vermont bird biologist Doug Morin says nesting data suggests the peregrines had a successful year. A final report will be issued later this year.

